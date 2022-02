The McAllen International Airport is celebrating a new yearly record for passengers.

The airport says that over 847-thousand passengers went through the airport last year on arriving and departing flights. That’s slightly more than in 2019, when more than 832-thousand passengers used the airport.

McAllen International officials credit the increase to additional destinations added to the airport’s flight list last year, including non-stop service to Nashville, Monterrey and Guadalajara.