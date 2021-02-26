LOCAL

McAllen International Airport To Receive $3.2 COVID-19 Relief Grant

McAllen International Airport is getting a grant to help cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Congressman Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen announced yesterday that the airport would be getting just over three-point-two-million-dollars in relief funding.  Gonzalez said in a statement that the money would help alleviate some of the burden airports were experiencing due to the pandemic.  The money is meant to cover unanticipated expenses such as employee salaries and supplies to disinfect airport facilities.

