McAllen ISD Backs Effort To Move Teachers Up The Priority List For Coronavirus Vaccine

McAllen school trustees have joined their counterparts in the Mission CISD in passing a resolution urging that school teachers be considered frontline workers, and be among the first to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

The McAllen and Mission school boards acted on a request from the Valley’s representative on the Texas Board of Education. Ruben Cortez has asked all school boards in Region One to adopt a resolution asking Governor Greg Abbott to declare educators frontline workers and a priority for getting vaccinated.

The McAllen ISD resolution states, in part, that teachers along with other educational specialists and support staff are crucial to the operation of public schools.