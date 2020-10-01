LOCALTRENDING

McAllen ISD Chief Named Texas Superintendent Of The Year

Dr. J.A. Gonzalez:
Photo courtesy McAllen CISD

The McAllen Independent School District has brought home its first-ever Texas Superintendent of the Year honor.

Dr. J.A. Gonzalez was selected for the award Thursday by the Texas Association of School Boards, citing a combination of leadership, foresight, and determination. Gonzalez had been one of five finalists for the award.

Gonzalez is the first McAllen schools superintendent to receive the honor, and the sixth superintendent from the Rio Grande Valley. Gonzalez has led the McAllen school district since 2016.

