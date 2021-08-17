McAllen ISD Confirms Compliance With Hidalgo County Mask Mandate

The McAllen Independent School District is telling parents that it will be following the mask mandate order issued by the Hidalgo County Health Authority last Friday.

Parents received an email from the McAllen ISD Tuesday informing them that all students, teachers, and visitors are required to wear a mask when on school property.

The mandate applies to both unvaccinated and vaccinated people. The mandate issued by Dr. Ivan Melendez went into effect immediately and is to remain in effect for nine weeks.

The order does contain a provision that allows parents to opt their children out of the mandate, and the school district’s letter outlines other exemptions. Classes begin in the McAllen ISD next Monday.