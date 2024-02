The boy’s basketball coach at McAllen Rowe High School has been relieved of his duties following an investigation into the use of an ineligible player.

The McAllen school district announced Wednesday that Jose Yebra will no longer be in charge of the program. Rowe will have to forfeit all of its games from the past season, wiping out 23 wins and a tie for fourth place in the district standings.

Yebra has been the boy’s basketball coach since 1999 and won over 600 games during his tenure.