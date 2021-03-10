McAllen ISD Set To Install Virus-Fighting Air Purification Units

New virus-killing air purification systems should begin to be installed in schools in McAllen later this month.

McAllen school trustees have signed off on the purchase of at least 1,500 bipolar ionization air purification systems. The cost could run more than $610,000, but district officials say most of the purchase qualifies for federal funding via the 2020 CARES Act.

Experts say the systems have been shown to almost completely eliminate the coronavirus, as well as the flu and other viruses, and improve the overall air quality in schools.