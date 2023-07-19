McAllen ISD Superintendent Interviews For Open Harlingen ISD Job

The president of the McAllen school district board says she was surprised to learn that the district’s superintendent is interviewing for another job.

McAllen I-S-D Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez was spotted Tuesday during interviews for the open superintendent’s position in Harlingen.

McAllen school board President Debbie Crane Aliseda says Gonzalez has not resigned, but said the news that he was interviewing in Harlingen was disheartening. Gonzalez has served as the McAllen I-S-D superintendent since 2016.