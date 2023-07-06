McAllen Man Accused Of Exchanging Child Pornography Via Social Media

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen man remains in federal custody on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography using social media. 32-year-old Lee Roy Garcia is accused of buying and selling child sex abuse material via various social media apps.

Federal investigators were led to Garcia following the arrest of a man in New York on similar charges. A search of the suspect’s electronic devices turned up a user, identified as Garcia, who investigators say had exchanged the child sex material with the suspect.

The investigation also found that Garcia had purchased a link on a social media app called Wickr that contained the illegal material, and also sold the link to other users for up to 300 dollars.