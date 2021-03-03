McAllen Man Arraigned In Ex-Wife’s Abduction, Murder

A McAllen man has pleaded not guilty to several charges stemming from the abduction and killing of his ex-wife last summer. 41-year-old Richard Ford was arraigned Wednesday on charges of capital murder, assault, violating a protective order, and stalking.

McAllen police say Ford violated a court order to stay away from 37-year-old Melissa Banda, and on the afternoon of August 6th drove to his ex-wife’s house and forced her into a rented SUV.

Investigators say he drove to a rural area north of Donna where he slashed her throat. Authorities tracked the SUV to South Padre Island and apprehended Ford. He continues to be held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.