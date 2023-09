A McAllen man is facing multiple charges after a weekend crash that left one person dead. Police say Juan Pablo Torres drove through a red light in Edinburg on Saturday morning, crashing into a BMW at the intersection of Closner Boulevard and Trenton Road.

Twenty-six-year-old Adrienne Ann Garza died in the crash and a passenger in the BMW was also injured. Torres faces charges of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and unlawfully carrying a weapon.