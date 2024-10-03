McAllen Man Booked On Charges Of Causing The Death Of Cameron County Lawman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen man has been arraigned on charges stemming from the vehicle crash death of a Cameron County lawman this week. 47-year-old Jesse Edward Leatherwood is charged with manslaughter and with falsifying a drug test. He was booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center Thursday on bonds totaling $355,000.

Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia was about to drive away after assisting DPS troopers at an accident scene on Highway 48 Monday night when authorities say Leatherwood crashed his Chevrolet Silverado into Garcia’s patrol vehicle. Garcia was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.