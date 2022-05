A McAllen man has been charged for a bank robbery in Mission. 60-year-old Randy Francis Davis was arraigned Sunday on charges of robbery and possessing a controlled substance and given a $250,000 bond.

Mission police say it was Davis who walked into the Vantage Bank branch on Tom Landry and Mayberry a little before noon Friday, demanded money from a teller, and got away. He was tracked down a few hours later to the Hidalgo International Bridge where he was trying to cross into Mexico.