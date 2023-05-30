McAllen Man Goes Before Judge On January 6th Related-Charges

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen man has made his initial federal court appearance on charges stemming from his admitted role in the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol. 25-year-old Ulises Wilkinson is charged with illegally entering a restricted building, illegally entering the gallery of either house of Congress, and disorderly conduct.

Wilkinson was arrested last August, more than a year-and-a-half after the violent attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor, Wilkinson had been positively identified in FBI photos three months before his arrest which showed him entering the Capitol through a breached door. Under questioning by FBI agents, Wilkinson also admitted to entering the Senate Chamber.