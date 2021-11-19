McAllen Man Going To Prison For Sexually Enticing A Minor

A McAllen man will spend the next 10 years in prison for attempting to sexually assault a teenage girl. 27-year-old David Montelongo was sentenced in McAllen federal court Friday, five months after admitting his guilt. Montelongo was caught in an undercover operation.

Federal investigators say back in January, Montelongo began engaging with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl via a social media app.

Investigators say Montelongo eventually began using sexually explicit language, and later asked to meet at a McAllen park. When he arrived, Montelongo apparently recognized law enforcement and drove off. He was later arrested. Montelongo’s punishment also requires him to register as a sex offender.