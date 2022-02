A McAllen man is facing drug-related money laundering charges following a traffic arrest east of San Antonio.

64-year-old Emundo Rendon had been pulled over on I-10 near Flatonia for an undisclosed traffic violation. A search of his vehicle by Fayette County sheriff’s deputies turned up three toy boxes containing a total of almost 200-thousand dollars.

The deputies say the cash was bundled in a manner consistent with how drug traffickers do business.