McAllen Man Hit With Animal Cruelty Charges In Second Animal Hoarding Case In A Week

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen man has been hit with animal cruelty charges in the latest case of animal hoarding in the city. 63-year-old Jose Antonio Moli Friday was arraigned on 68 animal cruelty counts.

The charges follow the discovery of 60 cats and 6 dogs, along with a turtle and a parrot all inside his central McAllen home Thursday. McAllen police had obtained a warrant to search the home. Moli’s arrest comes less than a week after more than 90 severely-neglected dogs were found living in filth inside a home in north McAllen. Two women were arrested and charged with multiple animal cruelty counts.

With the latest discovery Thursday, Palm Valley Animal Society is again having to reach out to foster families and rescue groups for help in finding new homes for the dozens of cats and dogs.