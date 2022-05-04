McAllen Man Indicted For Smuggling Psychedelic Drug

A McAllen man has been indicted stemming from his arrest last month for smuggling a powerful psychedelic into the U.S.

A federal grand jury handed up a 4-count indictment against 25-year-old Mario Alberto Molina who was taken into custody at his home about a month ago.

Law enforcement authorities in Miami had conducted a routine inspection of a package that had come from Brazil and which was addressed to Molina’s residence. Inside was almost 10 pounds of a powdery substance identified as dimethyltryptamine. DMT is a psychoactive ingredient derived from a South American plant and used in ceremonies among indigenous people in the Amazon. But in the United States, it’s a Schedule 1 controlled substance, and Molina faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.