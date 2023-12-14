McAllen Masonic Lodge Sued For Negligence In Member’s Shooting Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Masonic Lodge in McAllen has been hit with a lawsuit claiming it was negligent by failing to act to protect its members.

The lawsuit has been filed by the family of Robert Wise who was shot and killed outside the lodge this summer. The lawsuit claims lodge leaders declined to install a security system with cameras and light despite previous incidents that targeted the Free Mason Lodge.

The 55-year-old Wise was gunned down the night of July 10th after attending an officer installation ceremony. 35-year-old Julio Diaz has been charged with the murder. Diaz is also accused of setting a fire at the lodge months before.