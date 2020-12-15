McAllen Mayor Darling Won’t Run Again

The city of McAllen will have a new mayor next year. Mayor Jim Darling has announced he won’t be seeking re-election. In his statement, Darling noted that the city accomplished what he wanted it to over his 8 years as mayor, including establishing a UT-RGV Research Center and a Texas A&M University campus.

Darling also pointed to the city’s role in the unification of the Valley’s 3 Metropolitan Planning Organizations, the passage of traffic improvement bonds, the city’s work with Catholic Charities in creating the migrant respite center, and the construction of the Performing Arts Center.

Darling will leave next May after a total of 43 years with the city, much of it as its city attorney and as a city commissioner.