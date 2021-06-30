Mayor Villalobos: Abbott’s State-Centered Border Security Plans Likely On Shaky Ground

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos says it’s going to be difficult for Governor Greg Abbott to accomplish his state-focused border security strategies.

Villalobos says he applauds the governor’s efforts but predicts the state will encounter numerous legal roadblocks put up by the federal government. Villalobos participated in Wednesday’s briefing in Weslaco on Abbott’s Texas border security initiatives, also being attended by former President Trump, and Villalobos tells 710 KURV what he hopes will result:

(Audio: McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos)

During the briefing, Abbott reviewed his implementation of Operation Lone Star which sent hundreds of DPS troopers and Texas Guard soldiers to the border.

Abbott also called attention to his disaster declaration for much of South Texas, which entails plans to build border barriers and promises to arrest people crossing the border illegally on charges of illegal entry and trespassing.

Following the briefing, Abbott and Trump visited a section of the former president’s unfinished border wall.