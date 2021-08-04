McAllen Mayor On Migrant Tent Facility: We Can’t Do Nothing

Saying that they can’t do nothing, McAllen city officials have agreed to set up emergency tent facilities to house the overflow of migrants coming from Border Patrol facilities and the Catholic Charities shelter in downtown McAllen.

Tents were set up Tuesday night on a city-owned lot on North 23rd Street near Buddy Owens Boulevard. McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos says it’s far from the perfect solution but he tells 710 KURV with the huge numbers of migrants continuing to stream into South Texas, the city’s options are limited:

(Audio: McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos)

Villalobos says he knows the decision is not popular among some residents but with the risk of spreading the coronavirus, it had to be done. Villalobos says the emergency tent shelters are a temporary solution and that he and other local leaders are continuing to shout at the Biden administration to put in place policies that will stop the constant flow of migrants across the border.