McAllen Mother Of 5 Left Kids Alone To Be With Boyfriend When House Caught Fire

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Four McAllen children are continuing to receive treatment at a hospital in San Antonio, five days after they were pulled from their burning home.

A total of five children had been left alone in the home when the August 16th overnight fire broke out. A 12-year-old had been playing outside when he spotted the smoke and ran to a neighbor’s house yelling for them to call 911. The other four kids were unconscious as firefighters carried them out and were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Court records obtained by Channel 5 News state the childrens’ mother, Maria Elena Sierra Martinez, had left the house about an hour before the fire to be with her boyfriend, and returned about two hours later. She was arrested and charged with five counts of abandoning and endangering a child. Investigators have yet to pinpoint how the fire started.