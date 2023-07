Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a McAllen man just as the holiday weekend was getting underway.

Edinburg police responded Friday night to near Wisconsin Road and the northbound I-69C frontage road where several citizens were trying to help the victim. He was rushed to DHR Health but succumbed to what police said were major injuries.

Killed was 37-year-old Jesse Lee Gonzalez. Police are still working to learn what caused the crash.