McAllen Murder Suspect Arraigned

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen murder suspect who was caught getting smuggled back into the country is jailed on a $500,000 bond after being arraigned on the charge of murder.

30-year-old Eliezer Morales was arrested last week after law enforcement officers chased and then stopped a suspected smuggling vehicle in south Mission. Two suspected smugglers, both teenagers, were also arrested. Morales was wanted by McAllen police for the shooting death of Raymundo Martinez-Gutierrez in late 2023.

Police say Morales was one of two men in a vehicle that was chasing Martinez-Gutierrez. One of them opened fire. The victim was found inside his vehicle, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the murder hasn’t been disclosed.