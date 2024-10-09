LOCAL

McAllen Murder Suspect Arraigned

jsalinasBy 107 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen murder suspect who was caught getting smuggled back into the country is jailed on a $500,000 bond after being arraigned on the charge of murder.

30-year-old Eliezer Morales was arrested last week after law enforcement officers chased and then stopped a suspected smuggling vehicle in south Mission. Two suspected smugglers, both teenagers, were also arrested. Morales was wanted by McAllen police for the shooting death of Raymundo Martinez-Gutierrez in late 2023.

Police say Morales was one of two men in a vehicle that was chasing Martinez-Gutierrez. One of them opened fire. The victim was found inside his vehicle, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the murder hasn’t been disclosed.

Trump Sets Sights On Pennsylvania And Harris Plans To Head West As Hurricane Scrambles Campaigning

Previous article

Biden And Netanyahu Hold Their First Conversation In Weeks. Trump Recently Called The Israeli Leader

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL