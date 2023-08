McAllen is joining six other Texas cities on a new list of the best places to live in the Lone Star State. Kiplinger-dot-com says McAllen is an affordable city with a slower pace of life and a culture defined by its Mexican roots.

The website also lists being close to South Padre Island as another reason to enjoy living in McAllen.

The other Texas cities on the list include Austin, Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio and Waco.