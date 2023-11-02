McAllen Offering Month-Long Amnesty For Past-Due Citations

If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket or other minor misdemeanor citation in McAllen that you haven’t gotten around to paying, you’ll be given a break if you pay it in the next month.

The city of McAllen has opened an amnesty period for people with outstanding Class C misdemeanor citations. During the month of November, you’ll be spared the late fees for failing to pay the ticket on time – if you pay that ticket before November 30th. You can make arrangements to pay by email, by phone, by regular mail, or in person at McAllen Municipal Court.

The court will also consider a payment plan if you can’t pay the fine all at once. You may also be allowed to pay through community service.