McAllen Police Complete Investigation Into Nikki Rowe Football Player’s Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen police say they anticipate no more arrests in their investigation into an alcohol-fueled back-to-school house party where a Nikki Rowe High School football player was critically injured and later died.

However, a spokesman for the McAllen PD tells the McAllen Monitor that investigators are discussing upgrading the charges against some of the people who have already been arrested.

51-year-old Jaime De La Cerda and his teenage son are currently charged with providing alcohol to minors. Investigators say the pair organized the August 17th party at the residence on North Bentsen Road. Authorities have also charged three other Nikki Rowe students for their roles in planning and collecting money for the party.

A fellow student, 17-year-old Adan De La Cruz, had slipped while trying to jump off the roof of a gazebo into a backyard pool. He landed on the cement and suffered what turned out to be fatal head and neck injuries.