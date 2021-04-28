McAllen Police Honor Two Fallen Officers

The Los Encinos Police Community Network is getting a new name. McAllen city commissioners have approved a police department request to name the center in honor of two officers killed in the line of duty last year.

Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez were responding to a domestic violence call in south McAllen the afternoon of July 11th when the suspect opened fire, killing both officers. Garza was a 9-year veteran of the McAllen PD. Chavez had been with the department about 2-1/2 years.

A dedication ceremony is currently being planned for what is now called the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center.