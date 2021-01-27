McAllen Police Investigating After GOP Official Receives Threatening Call

Police in McAllen are investigating after a local Republican Party leader received a threatening phone call earlier this month.

Hidalgo County Republican chair Adrienne Pena-Garza posted a recording of the call on a social media account last week.

The call lasted less than a minute but was filled with foul language that Pena-Garza feels was a direct threat to her safety. She says the call was made from a Florida number and was left on an answering machine just before then-President Donald Trump visited the area on January 12th.