A police investigation into a deadly shooting outside a McAllen business has led to the arrest of the suspected shooter on a charge of murder.

Officers had responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue at around 3:30 Monday afternoon after getting a call from an individual who said he had just shot a man in self-defense.

Further investigation has led to a murder charge against 30-year-old Gerardo Chapa of La Joya. McAllen police haven’t yet released the name of the person shot.