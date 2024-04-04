McAllen Police, PVAS Dealing With Second Animal Hoarding Case In A Week

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

For the second time in a week, McAllen police have found dozens of animals being hoarded inside a home.

Police Thursday served a warrant at the residence on the 300 block of Fern Avenue West in central McAllen. With the help of firefighters and animal control workers, officers removed more than 60 cats and 6 dogs, along with a turtle and a parrot.

All of the animals were taken to Palm Valley Animal Society. Police have not disclosed their conditions. One person was taken into custody at the home – Jose Antonio Moli.

It was last weekend when police were called by a food delivery driver and found more than 90 badly neglected dogs in squalid conditions inside a home in north McAllen. Two women were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.