McAllen Police Say Murder Suspect Recorded, Posted Video Of Robert Wise Killing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The man accused of gunning down an Edinburg business owner in McAllen last week recorded the shooting and posted video of it on his Instagram account. That’s according to the criminal complaint first obtained by ValleyCentral.com.

The complaint states video from surveillance cameras in the area shows a man believed to be 35-year-old Julio Diaz shooting 55-year-old Robert Wise as Wise was getting into his pickup truck outside the Masonic Lodge on North 11th Street. Diaz is seen with a handgun in one hand while holding an electronic device in his other.

Diaz was arrested a short time later after police were tipped by a friend of Diaz’s, who said Diaz sent him a message admitting to the killing. The victim, Robert Wise, owned a truck driver training school in Edinburg. McAllen police have not disclosed a motive for the murder.