McAllen Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Victor Manuel Franco, who is wanted in connection with a child abuse investigation. The case stems from a report filed on March 2, 2026, alleging that Franco sexually abused a child under the age of 14.

According to police, a follow‑up investigation revealed multiple incidents of abuse occurring between 2020 and 2023 at various locations. Based on the evidence gathered, a McAllen municipal court magistrate found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Franco on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first‑degree felony.

Franco is described as 47 years old, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known residence is in McAllen.

During the investigation, officers also arrested Yvonne Rodriguez, who is accused of failure to report a felony, a class A misdemeanor. Her bond has been set at $5,000. Police say Rodriguez failed to report the ongoing abuse.

Anyone with information about Franco’s whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687‑8477.