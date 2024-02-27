McAllen Police Veteran Charged Following Domestic Dispute In Dallas

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A veteran McAllen police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being arrested in Dallas last weekend.

Dallas police arrested McAllen Police Sergeant Ismael Cruz in connection with a domestic dispute with family Saturday. Cruz has been charged with assault contact family violence, a Class C misdemeanor.

McAllen police officials have not disclosed what happened, but say the department has initiated an administrative investigation. Cruz is a 25-year veteran with the McAllen PD.