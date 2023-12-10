McAllen Police Work To Learn Motive For Deadly Restaurant Shooting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen police are continuing to work to pin down the motive following Friday’s gun violence that left the attacker and a woman dead, and another man wounded at a north McAllen restaurant.

The gunshots erupted during the noon lunch hour at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar where witnesses say a man began arguing with a woman in the restaurant’s office, then pulled a gun and shot her. He then walked outside and shot a man on the patio, then turned the gun on himself.

Killed were the gunman, 58-year-old Zeng Wang Huang and 46-year-old Yi Min Jiang. Police haven’t named the other person shot nor disclosed his condition.

Police believe the shooter and the woman were husband and wife and were associated with the restaurant but the reason behind the shooting remains unclear.