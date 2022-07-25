McAllen Police Working To Turn Up Homeless Man’s Suspected Killer

McAllen police have identified a suspect in a man’s stabbing death two weekends ago, and are asking for help from the public in finding him.

An arrest warrant is out for 27-year-old Keith Vladimir Garcia who is wanted for murder in the stabbing death of 66-year-old George Chavez. Chavez, who was homeless, was found bleeding behind a residence in the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue the afternoon of July 16th. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his wounds.

Police say Garcia is 6’1″ and 150 pounds and has a medium complexion. He was last known to live in Edinburg. If you have information on Garcia’s whereabouts, call the McAllen CrimeStoppers line at 687-8477.