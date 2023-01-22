LOCALTRENDING

McAllen Post Office Could Be Named For Fallen Border Patrol Agent

Rio Grande Valley Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz has filed her first bill as a member of the U.S. House. De La Cruz has introduced legislation to name the main post office building in McAllen in honor of a Border Patrol agent who died on duty last month.

The bill would name the U.S. Postal Service building at Pecan and McColl in memory of Raul Gonzalez Jr. The 38-year-old Gonzalez was killed early the morning of December 7th. He was driving an ATV and tracking a group of people who had illegally crossed the border south of Mission when he crashed into a large metal gate. Gonzalez was an 11-year veteran of the Border Patrol.

