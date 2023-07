The cities of McAllen and Puerto Vallarta Saturday signed a Sister City agreement, citing business and cultural similarities.

In a signing ceremony at the Performing Arts Center, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said the collaboration with Puerto Vallarta will strengthen business and education opportunities, and increase tourism and cultural exchanges.

(Photo of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez courtesy of City of McAllen)