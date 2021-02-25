LOCAL

McAllen Reopens Play Stations In 14 Parks

(McAllen, TX)  —  Kids in McAllen can now return to play stations in 14 city parks.  The city reopened nearly three-dozen of the play stations yesterday.  City staffers will sanitize the open play stations once a day.  City officials are encouraging parents to have their children wear masks and bring their own cleaning products and hand sanitizer with them when using the play stations.  The city has a total of more than 100 play stations, and officials say they are taking a measured approach to reopening the rest to assure the safety of the public.

