McAllen Restaurant Found In Violation Of Minimum Wage Laws, Must Pay $250,000

A north McAllen restaurant must pay its employees 250-thousand dollars in back wages for violating federal minimum wage laws.

The U.S. Labor Department issued the order against Oak Texas Bar and Grill after an investigation found the restaurant did not properly pay its servers, bartenders, and cooks.

A Labor Department news release says restaurant employees were working for tips only and were not being paid for overtime work. The illegal pay practices impacted 36 employees at the restaurant located near North 10th Street and Robin Avenue.

