McAllen School Board OK’s Tax Rate Election

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The McAllen school board is asking voters to approve less of a tax decrease in a tax rate election that’ll be on the November ballot. If approved, taxpayers in the McAllen school district would see 4 cents less of a tax reduction.

The dollars the district would keep plus funding from the state would total an estimated $5.1 million.

Trustees want to use that money for school security upgrades, facilities improvements, and teacher raises. The tax rate election will be held November 7th.