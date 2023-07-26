McAllen School Board Set To Discuss Appointment Of Acting Superintendent

McAllen school trustees will gather for a special meeting Thursday to consider appointing an acting superintendent, now that it appears Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez is leaving for Harlingen.

The Harlingen school board, in its meeting Tuesday, named Gonzalez the lone finalist to be the superintendent in the Harlingen school district. However under state law, the district must wait 21 days before placing Gonzalez under contract. Dr. Gonzalez had been the superintendent of McAllen schools since 2016.

In a letter to staff and parents in the McAllen ISD, school board president Debbie Crane Aliseda wrote that they can be assured that a transition plan is in place should Dr. Gonzalez accept the superintendent’s position with the Harlingen CISD.