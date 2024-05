Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The McAllen school board has decided it will appoint someone to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of longtime trustee Sam Saldivar.

The board voted unanimously this week to make an appointment rather than call a special election to fill the Place 7 position. The appointment could be made at the next board meeting next Tuesday.

Saldivar unexpectedly announced his retirement last Thursday – a year before his term ends. Saldivar has not said what prompted his decision.