McAllen Seeking Legal Counsel Following Abbott’s Order Ending Mask Mandate

The City of McAllen is seeking legal advice to make sure it doesn’t violate state law by requiring masks in some public areas. Mayor Jim Darling said yesterday that the city isn’t sure if it can require masks in places like the public library, city parks and certain areas of city hall.

Darling said the city should know more next week. The mayor is encouraging residents to continue to wear masks in those places even if they can’t be legally required. Governor Abbott issued an order earlier this week that lifts the state’s mask mandate beginning next Wednesday.