McAllen Sets Monthly Sales Tax Receipt Record

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Last December was a record month when it came to sales tax collections in McAllen. The city says its sales tax revenue totaled $10.6 million in December 2022, up from $9.8 million in the previous December which was also a record amount. That translates into a nearly 8 percent increase.

The city says so far this year, sales tax collections are up almost 6 percent from this time last year. McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez says the numbers show McAllen continues to be the top retail destination stop south of San Antonio.