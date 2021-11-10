McAllen Sues Produce Company Stemming From Man’s Pesticide-Related Death

The city of McAllen is suing to recover worker compensation funds for several first responders injured when they responded to a report of a man dead inside a produce warehouse almost two years ago.

It was November 18th 2019 when an employee of Plateros Produce and Spices was found unresponsive inside the company’s warehouse in south McAllen.

As reported by ValleyCentral.com, the employee, 32-year-old Luis Reymundo Pierda Martinez, had set pesticide fumigators throughout the building, he later fell asleep, and never woke up.

When police officers and firefighters entered the building, they were immediately overcome by the heavy pesticide fumes, and had to be hospitalized after suffering headaches, dizziness, and nausea. The city’s lawsuit against Plateros seeks compensation for the medical bills of the 11 first responders.