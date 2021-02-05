McAllen Sues Texas Over 2009 Election Law

The city of McAllen is suing the state of Texas over a 2009 election law. A candidate for mayor has submitted a petition to the city secretary’s office asking that Hidalgo County administer McAllen’s May 1st election.

The move is allowed under a decade-old law created by McAllen state Senator Juan Hinojosa saying counties can oversee school and city elections if there are enough valid signatures on such a petition.

McAllen is now suing the state seeking to overturn the law, saying the city was specifically targeted when the bill was passed in 2009.