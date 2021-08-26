McAllen Teen Jailed After High-Speed Immigrant Smuggling Run

A McAllen teenager is facing charges of human smuggling and evading arrest following a high-speed chase which ended with the death of an undocumented immigrant.

Authorities say 17-year-old Bryan Ramiro Mendoza led DPS troopers on a high-speed pursuit through Brooks and Hidalgo counties after they tried to pull him over shortly after he picked up two undocumented immigrants near Falfurrias Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device after Mendoza crossed into Hidalgo County, it worked, and his pickup truck came to a stop on Highway 281 near Miller Road. One of the immigrants was found dead in the truck.

Investigators say the 25-year-old Mexican national had gotten sick while waiting in the heat before he passed away in the truck. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy.