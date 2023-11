The City of McAllen will be holding a passport and vital statistics fair this weekend.

The city’s passport division will hold the fair at the downtown parking garage on South 15th Street this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to passport help, local residents will be able to request birth and death certificates during the event.

Appointments are not required, and more information on required passport documents is available on the city’s website.